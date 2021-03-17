Wang Bing Probes Sino-African Ties in New HAF Doc ‘I Come from Ikotun’

Legendary documentarian Wang Bing is at HAF this 12 months together with his new mission “I Come from Ikotun,” which follows two Nigerian households with a foothold in the southern Chinese language metropolis of Guangzhou over the course of the pandemic.

Identified for his epically lengthy, unflinching works which have beforehand tackled delicate points like China’s brutal re-education camps, Wang will this time flip his lens on a extra cross-cultural topic. In a press release, he stated he wished in this mission to discover points affecting Guangzhou’s African group “in the context of the China-Africa commerce, the COVID-19 disaster, racism, colonialism and discrimination.”

One thread of the movie follows Nigerian migrant Kingsley, who has labored lengthy days as a barber in Guangzhou for 4 years but nonetheless can’t afford to pay the $3,000 wanted to register his store and procure the precise work and residence permits. He lives out of a McDonald’s restaurant.

After he returns to Lagos in 2019 to await a visa renewal, Kingsley and his spouse lease a stall on the titular Ikotun Market there, the place they promote made-in-China merchandise that he has introduced again. By the point his visa lastly comes by way of, nevertheless, the pandemic has struck, leaving him unable to return to Guangzhou.

The opposite thread of the movie follows Evelyn, a pregnant Nigerian single mom dwelling in Guangzhou attempting to help her six-year-old daughter. When COVID-19 strikes, tensions come up between the African group and Chinese language locals. Evelyn and her kids wrestle as Africans are evicted from their residences or pressured into quarantine.

Wang trailed Kingsley in China, after which again in Nigeria, meaning to comply with his subsequent return to China to spherical out the mission. As a substitute, COVID-19 broke out and left Wang ready for his topic in Guangzhou. There, he met and started to movie Evelyn.

“I attempted to remain hopeful whereas nonetheless uncertain about what destiny is in retailer for Kingsley, Evelyn and the African group struggling to make a dwelling in an atmosphere that’s changing into harsher and extra hostile in direction of them,” he stated.

“Ikotun” is presently in search of funding, co-producers and pre-sales, having secured $140,000 of its deliberate $345,000 finances. It’s presently backed by Hong Kong-based Chinese language Shadows and the director’s personal Wil Productions. France’s Isabelle Glachant of Chinese language Shadows and UniFrance is producing, having final collaborated with Wang on “Three Sisters” in 2012.

Wang is one in every of China’s most extremely regarded impartial filmmakers, and a prime chronicler of a number of the nation’s most troublesome truths. His newest movie is 2018’s “Lifeless Souls,” a monumental eight-hour oral historical past of what occurred in China’s “re-education” camps of the late Fifties that premiered at Cannes as a particular screening. He visited the topic twice earlier than in “Fengming, a Chinese language Memoir,” which additionally debuted at Cannes, and “The Ditch,” which opened at Venice. His 2017 doc “Mrs. Fang,” the depiction of the ultimate days in the lifetime of a bedridden girl with Alzheimer’s illness, gained the Golden Leopard at Locarno, the place it premiered. Wang’s works have had retrospectives at establishments such because the Centre Pompidou and the Harvard Movie Archive.