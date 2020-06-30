Wanted 2? Director Weighs In On The Sequel And What He’d Like To Do

Depart a Remark
Loads has modified since Wanted, starring James McAvoy and Angelina Jolie, pulled McAvoy’s Wesley out of a white collar, dead-end job and turned him into an murderer. If Wanted 2 have been to occur, it must compete with the likes of John Wick, amongst different motion film heavy hitters. Effectively, lately, director Timur Bekmambetov shared what he’d love to do with Wanted 2, and let’s simply say it might contain happening a completely totally different route than what you would possibly count on.
Timur Bekmambetov made a giant, five-picture cope with Common Studios lately, in keeping with Deadline. Every image can be shot within the comparatively untapped Screenlife format, just like the hit film Unfriended. In response to a doable Wanted 2, Timur Bekmambetov threw this concept on the market:
Possibly do the sequel in Screenlife. I can’t think about an murderer in right now’s world would run with a gun. Why? He’ll use drones, he’ll use pc expertise, most likely. You don’t have to bend bullets anymore. It’s essential bend concepts.
Timur Bekmambetov clearly hasn’t seen John Wick. This new take can be fairly a departure from the unique format, and since followers of the primary movie would probably count on extra bullet-bending motion from James McAvoy, it’s exhausting to think about a Screenlife Wanted movie being absolutely embraced by followers.
Most Screenlife films find yourself as horror or thriller films. Unfriended, a couple of group of pals being haunted on-line by an account of their lifeless buddy, considerably helped usher within the new style. Whereas it didn’t obtain the best critiques, it raked in $65 million on a $1 million price range.
Years later, Looking out, starring John Cho, had a fair smaller price range and picked up roughly $71 million. It’s a couple of father who begins digging round in his daughter’s pc after she goes lacking. Given how profitable Looking out and Unfriended have been, it’s clear why Common Studios would need to discover this style extra.
Which leads us to Wanted 2. Since Wanted’s launch, information studies have cropped up once in a while concerning the sequel being in improvement. Again in 2014, producers Marc Platt and John Deluca confirmed a script was written that concerned the loss of life of 1 character and the persevering with story of James McAvoy’s character.
If Timur Bekmambetov pursued Wanted 2 with a Screenlife angle, although, I’ve to think about that he’d begin from scratch. Whereas the Screenlife gimmick appears to work effectively with horror and thrillers, motion films demand… effectively, motion. It might be fairly a trick if Bekmambetov may persuade individuals to shift gears to a film about an murderer bending concepts slightly than bending bullets.
Nonetheless, given the occasions we reside in, maybe his thought just isn’t as a lot of a stretch because it appears. However, what do you suppose? Would a Screenlife model of Wanted work? Tell us within the feedback beneath!
