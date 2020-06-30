Wanted 2? Director Weighs In On The Sequel And What He’d Like To Do

Loads has modified since Wanted, starring James McAvoy and Angelina Jolie, pulled McAvoy’s Wesley out of a white collar, dead-end job and turned him into an murderer. If Wanted 2 have been to occur, it must compete with the likes of John Wick, amongst different motion film heavy hitters. Effectively, lately, director Timur Bekmambetov shared what he’d love to do with Wanted 2, and let’s simply say it might contain happening a completely totally different route than what you would possibly count on.