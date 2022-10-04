Wanted experts in Linux, Java and other tech profiles with indefinite contracts: Indra wants to cover 72 positions

The technological engineering company Indra has announced that offers 72 jobs with indefinite contracts since the first day. Among the profiles you are looking for are people who are experts in programming with Java and Linux system operators.

Although Indra has had certain problems in recent years, with the Covid radar app as one of its great failures, it now has the opportunity to expand its workforce in different places in Spain. He is currently preparing the future Combat Air System for the armies of Germany, Spain and France. In addition, he is in charge of various projects of the Industrial Development Program for the European Defense Sector.

One of its tasks is to create technology that is placed on European borders to exercise surveillance, offers software in the arms industry or technologies to count election results. Have tens of thousands of employees worldwidedespite their massive layoffs two years ago.

Some of the job offers

Among the 72 published jobs, people with different profiles are sought. Some are face-to-face and others hybrid, giving the possibility of teleworking some days of the week.

On the one hand, for its offices in A Coruña you need two Linux system operatorsfor this you need people who have a Higher Degree FP in computer science, knowledge of Red Hat, Windows, PowerShell, batch, bash, Office 365, Zabbix, vSphere or Remedi, among others. Autonomy and self-management, incident resolution and system automation. Experience of at least 1 year. Conditions: Indefinite contract, full time and continuous training.

In sevilla find a Java programmer. Among the requirements that you have a FP Intermediate Degree in computing and communications, experience of at least 3 years (JSF, spring, APA, angular, hibernate, etc.).

Weblogic administrative is also needed in Madrid with experience of at least 2 years and knowledge in Jekins and Kubernetes. Other offers are: Junior Help Desk technician Microcomputing incident support in Lleida; back up technician in Madrid; Linux Operating Systems and Middleware administrator in Sant Joan Despí; either Android Application Developer in Alcalá de Henares.

If you want to submit your job application to Indra, you must access the employment portal to View all vacancies. Choose the one from the list that will appear that best fits what you are looking for. To do this, select it and check the requested profile.

Via | Infoemployees