“One day at school I heard the war, the gunshots that sounded like ‘tow tow tow’. The soldiers arrived and clashed with the students, I stayed hidden there for three days. My parents came to get me and we stayed at home for two days. It was so quiet that we thought the noise would not come back. But when he did, there was no time left to think about what clothes to wear, ”they say. Nyaboth y her nine-year-old twin sister what fled their home in South Sudanwitnesses to scenes of violence and massacres.

Of the 100 million refugees and displaced people in the world, more than 36 million are children fleeing war, violence and persecution. They are forced to leave their home, their friends, their neighborhood, their school and their dreams, facing risks such as death, human trafficking or sexual exploitation in full flight.

Added to this alarming figure is the fact that, according to estimates by UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, Nearly 1.5 million girls and boys were born as refugees between 2018 and 2021.

Stories like those of Nyaboth and her sister are clear examples that war is not a game. However, war and violence are naturalized in the lives of boys and girls through the use of different types of toy weapons and virtual games. While thousands of boys and girls play war, millions flee for their lives. This situation needs our immediate attention. Raising, educating and playing from Peace, building a discourse of respect, equality and justice will be key so that millions of boys and girls have the opportunity to access a better future.

Boys and girls make up a particularly vulnerable population, especially when armed conflicts are prolonged over time. According to the latest UNHCR figures, in the 11 years of conflict and instability, of the nearly 5.7 million people from Syria who have found safety in Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq and Egypt, almost half are girls and boys, while a third are 11 years old or younger. In turn, of the more than 12 million people displaced and refugees by the war in Ukraine, 90% are women and children. But we must remember that there are many more situations that are not so visible, such as what is happening in Yemen, Somalia, Syria, Afghanistan, Niger and Burkina Faso, where children are the majority of internally displaced people. Meanwhile, in Côte d’Ivoire, boys and girls up to 4 years of age make up the majority of the stateless population. The numbers are alarming.

We cannot remain oblivious to the exponential growth of these figures. Peace is urgent and summons us all, the little ones need us more than ever. Therefore, within the framework of children’s daysince UNHCR Argentina Foundation We launched an initiative to raise awareness about the games our boys and girls play. We firmly believe that WAR IS NOT A GAME and that violence in children’s games cannot be naturalized. That is why we call on civil society to become aware of the decisions of the toys we buy, of recreational alternatives that we encourage, to talk about this among mothers, fathers, adults in charge and educators, to join the Blue Ponchos and sign for peace in support of all refugee and displaced children in the world.

*The author is Executive Director of Fundación ACNUR Argentina.

