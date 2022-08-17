War Thunder celebrates US Airborne Forces Day with rewards

Additionally, players can earn a special decal if they play the game from August 16-19.

War Thunder keeps updating itself to keep the attention of its community. Although the Gaijin Entertainment title has been expanding with the incorporation of new military forces and innovations ranging from planes to maps, its authors also leave room for small patches that celebrate special days with rewards and extras for all players.

That is why today War Thunder commemorates the US Airborne Forces Day with gifts and unreleased vehicles in store. In this sense, players can get the decal ‘Paratrooper Badge (USA)‘ if they play three battles using American aircraft of rank III or higher. No less than 70% uptime is required and this option will be available only from 16 to 19 August.

Beyond this, Gaijin Entertainment has also taken advantage of the celebration of this day to introduce a new helicopter in the game. We talk about UH-1C, which was used extensively during the Vietnam War for MEDEVAC, search and rescue, as well as cargo transportation. The UH-1C has a large selection of suspended weapons, including ATGMs and a grenade launcher for close range helicopter battles.

This is not the first time that the Gaijin Entertainment game celebrates special days, as players have already been able to obtain rewards around Cosmonautics Day and International Women’s Day. If you want to access these extras and enjoy all the combat that this title offers, remember that you can play War Thunder for free at PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One y Xbox Series.

