War Thunder commemorates 8M with a limited time reward: how to get this decal

The Gaijin Entertainment team encourages us to expand our cosmetic collection with an exclusive item.

Although War Thunder manages to fascinate its audience with a good amount of content and constant updates, the team at Gaijin Entertainment Nor does he want to leave out some events of the year. That is why it has decided to celebrate the 8M, International Women’s Daywith a reward that we can obtain in a very simple way: Playing.

And it is that now we have the opportunity to decorate our planes, tanks and other war vehicles with a decal dedicated to International Women’s Day, in which a girl is represented holding a bouquet of flowers next to the number 8 (referring, clearly, to March 8).

Play War Thunder for free

So that this exclusive item can be part of the collections of all players, the developers of War Thunder only invite us to participate in 3 battles with vehicles of rank III or higher. After this, the International Women’s Day decal will be unlocked, although we only have time to get this item until tomorrow, March 9.

In this way, Gaijin Entertainment shows us that it can continue to add military powers to expand the experience of the players and small details that connect us with concrete events. If you are interested in this combination of initiatives, remember that you can play War Thunder for free through PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One y Xbox Series.

