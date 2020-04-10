War-torn Yemen confirms 1st coronavirus case, brewing fear of possible outbreak

Yemen is a uniquely unhealthy place for the coronavirus to unfold. Repeated bombings and flooring stopping over 5 years of battle have destroyed or closed larger than half its properly being facilities.
2 hours in the past
Information Articles
Yemen is a uniquely unhealthy place for the coronavirus to unfold. Repeated bombings and flooring stopping over 5 years of battle have destroyed or closed larger than half its properly being facilities.
Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.
Add Comment