Warcraft 3: Reforged prepares to break the silence and will announce news very soon

Blizzard President Mike Ybarra has renewed players’ hopes with a promise.

The community had been excited by the return of Warcraft III through a remastered version called Warcraft 3: Reforged, but Blizzard has not lived up to expectations and, unfortunately, has ended up giving us a game that failed to emulate the legacy of the original game. This led to widespread discontent on the part of fans, who did not hesitate to request a refund and bombarded the title with negative reviews on Metacritic.

Blizzard will share news in JuneFollowing this, the developers released a patch that, while slightly improving the game experience, was far from the title players deserved. Has passed more than a year since we heard anything about Warcraft 3: Reforged, and it seems that Blizzard has been preparing some news to reinvigorate delivery and deliver on promises communicated to users.

When can we learn more about the plans surrounding Warcraft 3: Reforged? According to a brief message published by Mike Ybarrapresident of Blizzard, we will have more news about this RTS sometime in the month of June. Taking into account that the video game event season is already beginning, the company may take the opportunity to announce new details about the title with the intention of regaining the trust of the community.

Warcraft 3: Reforged has not only established itself as one of the most disastrous releases in the industry, it has also seen nightmarish development. Those responsible for the game remember a lousy management and one great financial pressure which led to the team suffering bouts of anxiety, depression and burnout. Something that can be felt in the gaming experience, because, as we already told you in our analysis of Warcraft 3: Reforged, Blizzard signs the return of a classic that has disappointed the fans.

