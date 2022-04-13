Warframe sets a date for its next expansion: all its news revealed in a new trailer

‘Angels of the Zariman’ will continue the events of the previous expansion, ‘The New War’.

Warframe continues to dazzle its community with a combination of the most successful: some mechanics shooter entertaining, a nature of free to play very attractive and content to hold the attention of their fans. Now, the Digital Extremes team wanted to highlight this last point with the new presentation of ‘Angels of the Zariman‘, the next expansion that already has a release date.

Angels of the Zariman will be released on April 27If you’re interested in knowing what happens after the events of ‘The New War’ expansion, keep in mind that Warframe will continue this story from April 27. However, the developers have a lot of content prepared for the players of their sci-fi shooter, so we can look forward to it. more news They don’t relate to your story.

Following this line, the new Warframe trailer shows some of the most remarkable elements: new enemies, customizable personal spaces and the presentation of Gyre, the 49th Warframe specialized in fast attacks and electrical damage. To this are added three types of missionsan unprecedented social hub, game modes, never-before-seen weapons and item packs.

In short, the Digital Extremes studio knows how to continue increasing its number of players, which reached a new record last July. There are still a few days left until ‘Angels of the Zariman’ makes its Warframe debut, but that gives us a chance to return to The New War to reminisce about some of the key details of your story.

