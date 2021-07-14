Warframe: The presentation of the long-awaited enlargement The New Battle already has a date

The development TennoCon 2021 is simply across the nook. And with him, we quickly know all of the information of Warframe. This 12 months, as well as, Virtual Extremes will provide a new recreation enlargement: The New Battle.

In case you are a standard participant of the identify, you’ll know rather well what it’s probably the most formidable content material to this point. In truth, they’ve been running on it since 2018. The presentation will happen on subsequent Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 11:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time). You’ll be able to watch a teaser for TennoCon 2021 underneath.

As commented from Wccftech, The New Battle guarantees to take Warframe’s cinematic tale to the following degree. That is what Rebecca Ford, Group Director of Virtual Extremes, has to mention, about this anticipated content material:

“We now have handed a very long time speaking about The New Battle in Devstreams and former TennoCons. We have now proven cinematics, added in-game messages and trailers, and now the wait is over. We are so excited to in spite of everything supply some solutions and provides everybody a bit of piece of what is to return with The New Battle. We’re thankful for the persistence of our avid gamers and we stay up for seeing your reactions to a few of our nice chat finds. Your toughen creates this match, which provides avid gamers world wide the chance to have fun in combination [el juego] once a year. Y this 12 months, we have now a different in-game preview match that avid gamers will recognize. “.

After all, if you’re very enthusiastic about the sport and are having a look ahead to the growth, you will have to know that as soon as the presentation match is over, a sequence of query and solution panels will happen. If you wish to take a look at the total calendar, you’ll be able to see it within the symbol above. As well as, avid gamers will be capable of earn some guns and cosmetics simply by looking at the development on Twitch (you have got extra main points right here).