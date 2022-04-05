Wargaming, authors of World of Tanks, leaves Russia and Belarus in an unprecedented reorganization

The developer from Belarus is aware that this decision will have economic consequences.

The last we heard from Wargaming, the developer responsible for titles like World of Tanks, was that it had fired the game’s creative director after publicly supporting the Russian invasion of Ukraine. However, the study has not finished with its measures, and that is why it has now announced his departure from both Russia and Belarushis native country.

We expect to incur substantial losses as a direct result of this decision.WargamingThis is how the developer explained it through its website, where the characteristics of this reorganization can be read: “Over the last few weeks, Wargaming has been carrying out a strategic analysis of business operations Worldwide. The company has decided that will not own or operate any business in Russia and Belarus, and will leave the two countries.

However, this decision has important economic consequences for Wargaming, something they allude to in their statement: “The company you will not profit from this process neither now nor in the future. On the contrary, we hope suffer substantial losses as a direct result of this decision.” With this, Wargaming has transferred its games-as-a-service business to local developer Lesta Studio and is set to close its headquarters in Minsk.

“Despite the magnitude of this decision, as a company we are confident in the future of our business and are committed to leading quality games to our players”, the statement ends. Although the war in Russia and Ukraine is not explicitly mentioned, everything indicates that the decision has been made based on current events. On the other hand, we have observed that other companies in the sector they have also vetoed its relationship with Russiajust as EA has done, while companies like Bandai Namco or Square Enix have announced donations for humanitarian aid.

