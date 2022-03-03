Wargaming Fires World of Tanks Creative Director Who Supported Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine

The Belarusian company has as a current priority to support the 550 employees of its studio in Kiev.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to be felt in the video game industry. Thus, today we have learned of the dismissal of the creative director of World of Tanks after publishing a few days ago some messages of support for the Armed Forces of the Russian Federationand the People’s Republics of Donetsk and Luhansk through Facebook.

“Sergey Burkatovskiy expressed a personal opinion on social media that categorically does not reflect the company’s position,” a Wargaming representative confirmed to PC Gamer yesterday. “He has been fired and is no longer with the company“.

The opinion [del despedido] does not reflect the position of the companyWargamingWargaming is based in Belarus, a country currently in a war against Ukraine after allowing the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation to pass through its territory. What’s more, has a significant workforce of 550 people in Kiev which are now your priority. “Currently, all available company resources are helping and supporting our more than 550 colleagues: offering them alternative accommodation, advance salary payments, additional funds for travel and relocation, etc.”

On the other hand, Wargaming Kyiv has donated a million dollars to the Ukrainian Red Cross to support the hospitals and doctors of the former Soviet republic, as well as the citizens who have been displaced and other vital activities of the humanitarian organization, as explained in a press release.

Wargaming faces some controversy these days after resume advertising efforts worldwide of World of Tanks, although they have paused their commercials in Ukraine, considering it inappropriate and insensitive to announce their video games in a country that is the center of the conflict. We recommend that World of Tanks is a massively multiplayer video game featuring armored vehicles from the 20th century.

Industry and Ukraine

Beyond Wargaming, the industry has mobilized in support of the Ukrainian people and their developers. Thus, they expose from GamesIndustry, studios with employees in Ukraine, including Ubisoft, TinyBuild and Playrix, have detailed support and relocation efforts, while companies such as Embracer, Bungie, 11 Bit Studios, GSC Game World and CD Projekt are donating to assist in the efforts.

More about: Wargaming, World of Tanks and Ukraine.