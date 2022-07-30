Warhammer 40K: Darktide delays its launch, although the wait will not be very long

The cooperative action-shooter video game will now arrive on PC in November, later on Xbox Series X|S.

Once again we have to report a delay in the release date of a video game. Through a statement through its official channels, Fatshark has announced to his followers that it postpones the premiere of Warhammer 40,000: Darktide a couple of months, from September 13, set until today, to November 30. will come later to Xbox Series X|S on a date yet to be determined.

“Delaying a game is perhaps one of the most difficult decisions a developer faces, and one they’re certainly not excited about making. Still, we hope that [la noticia] talk about our commitment to making the best game possible by taking as much time as possible,” says Martin Wahlund, CEO and co-founder of the Stockholm-based team.

“While we’re honored to read so much great feedback on the game, we also need more time to improve stability, performance, and optimize key systems. Each one is critical to ensuring we have the best possible experience for you, the gamers.” the CEO.

Launching on PC & Game Pass

In addition to its release on PC through Steam and Xbox Series X | S, Warhammer 40K: Darktide also confirmed its launch arrival on PC & Xbox Game Pass a few months ago. Darktide was presented precisely during one of the first Microsoft events for Xbox Series X | S, with a powerful cinematic trailer.

Developed by the creators of Warhammer: Vermintide II, Warhammer 40K: Darktide invites players to try to reclaim Tertium from hordes of bloodthirsty enemies in this ruthless and savage cooperative action-shooter game.

