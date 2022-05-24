Warhammer III as a gift at El Corte Inglés

The new graphics cards are just around the corner: they are expected after the summer, as was the case with the current generation of NVIDIA. But the prices of the RTX 3000 are still above what is desirableso gaming laptops are still the most recommended option if we want to make every euro count.

Portátil Gaming HP OMEN 16-b0028ns, i7, 16GB, 1TB SSD, GeForce RTX 3060 6GB + Total War: Warhammer III de regalo

In the market we find many options, and now we can take home this HP Omen on sale for 1,444.15 euros in El Corte Inglés. Its previous price was 1,699 euros, so with your purchase now we save 15% that our pocket will surely appreciate. And that’s not all: by the way, we get the title Total War: Warhammer III for PC completely free, thanks to the active promotion until next July 31 of this year.





We are talking about the HP Omen 16-b0028ns, one of the many options offered by this manufacturer for the field of gaming laptops. Which allows us to play everything comfortably, in ultra graphic quality and high frame rates per second, Total War: Warhammer III included, of course. And it does so thanks to having a coveted NVIDIA RTX 3060, which also opens the doors of ray tracing and DLSS.

In addition to the aforementioned GPU, this HP Omen contains a high-performance Intel Core i7-11800H processor, 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of SSD storage. All this, together with a 16.1-inch Full HD screen, a fairly common diagonal in equipment from this manufacturer.with a refresh rate of 144 Hz. As well as with Windows 11 as standard, which avoids us having to install it ourselves in the aftermath.