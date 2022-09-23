Warm up with FIFA 23 and its official soundtrack with more than 100 songs: listen to it for free on Spotify

EA partners with well-known artists like Bad Bunny, Quevedo, Jack Harlow, Rosalía and more.

FIFA 23 has already fascinated fans of the beautiful game with novelties in its gameplay or in the popular Ultimate Team mode, but at EA they are aware that much of the emotion for football is experienced beyond the field. That is why, with the intention of getting us excited about its imminent launch, the developer has shared the official soundtrack Of the delivery.

We are talking about a collection with more than 100 songs which includes globally successful artists such as Bad Bunny, as well as rising stars from the music industry. Additionally, FUT fans will be able to use artist designed kits like Jack Harlow and Rosalía, among others. If you want to know what new generation football sounds like, you can listen to the soundtrack through Spotify.

“This year’s soundtrack demonstrates the breadth of the world’s love for the game, capturing sounds from all sides of the globe,” said Raphaella Lima, Global Music Marketing Director at EA. “We wanted to emphasize the importance of our global football community through music and are excited to partner with this incredible group of artists to provide the songs and anthems for the wider FIFA in history.”

FIFA 23 is willing to give everything on the field starting next September 30th, date on which it will be available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and Stadia. We know that the EA title will surprise us with a crossover with the popular Ted Lasso series, although it has also caught our attention with an offer on EA Play that allows us to play in advance for less than one euro.

