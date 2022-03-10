Warner Bros. and DC extend the discharge date of a number of movies: The Flash, Aquaman 2, Black Adam, Shazam 2 and extra

DC and Warner Bros. nowadays introduced a chain of delays for a number of of his upcoming superhero motion pictures, akin to Aquaman 2, The Flash, Black Adam de Dwayne “The Rock” Johnsonand others.

Warner Bros. is converting the dates of a number of of its largest DC motion pictures this yr. Some of the maximum vital adjustments are the delays of Aquaman 2 y The Flashwho depart the framework of this yr and pass to 2023. Even supposing Black Adam, starring Dwayne Johnson, has additionally been behind schedule, we will nonetheless depend on it for this yr. Alternatively, the sequel to Shazam has been complicated and can be launched in 2022so it sort of feels that it’s going to fill one of the most gaps left by means of The Falsh and Black Adam.

Take a look at the total checklist of adjustments, made by means of Warner and DC, under:

Aquaman 2 has been behind schedule from December 2022 to March 17, 2023 .

has been behind schedule from December 2022 to . Black Adam has been behind schedule from July 2022 to October 21, 2022 .

has been behind schedule from July 2022 to . The Flash strikes from November 2022 to June 23, 2023 .

strikes from November 2022 to . DC League of Tremendous-Pets (starring Johnson as Krypto, Superman’s puppy canine) has been driven again from Might 2022 to July 29, 2022 .

(starring Johnson as Krypto, Superman’s puppy canine) has been driven again from Might 2022 to . Wonka the Charlie Prequel and The Chocolate Manufacturing facility starring Timothée Chalamet, has been driven again from March 2023 to December 15, 2023 .

and The Chocolate Manufacturing facility starring Timothée Chalamet, has been driven again from March 2023 to . SHAZAM: Fury of the Gods has been complicated, and now the December 16, 2022 as an alternative of mid-2023.

has been complicated, and now the as an alternative of mid-2023. In spite of everything, MEG 2 will premiere on August 4, 2023with the go back of Jason Statham for extra motion with large sharks.

Johnson used to be the primary to damage the scoopby means of revealing on his Instagram web page that Black Adam and Superpuma have been behind schedule. The protagonist of Black Adam would be the titular antihero, who will face Pierce Brosnan as Physician DestinyAldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Cintineo as Atom Smasher and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone.

