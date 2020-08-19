Warner Bros. Global Head of HR Kiko Washington to Retire

Kiko Washington, Warner Bros. Leisure’s government vice chairman of worldwide human sources, is retiring on the finish of 2020 after 35 years with the corporate.

“I’m so fortunate to have spent the final 35 years with HBO and Warner Bros., two very profitable firms with extremely particular cultures,” stated Washington. “And, whereas I labored all around the world for these nice organizations, I’m a lot luckier now. I get to spend extra time with my household, Jewels, Austin and Bianca!”

Washington has held his most up-to-date function since 2009, managing the corporate’s international HR division, together with organizational planning and growth, recruitment, compensation and advantages, worker coaching and growth, worker relations, worker communications, shared providers and work-life initiatives.

In an inside memo, Warner Bros. CEO and WarnerMedia’s studio and networks group head Ann Sarnoff credit Washington with enjoying an “integral function in shaping Warner Bros.’ tradition.”

Washington joined Warner Bros. in 2000 as senior VP of worldwide human sources; prior to that, he hung out as a VP in HR at Time Warner and 15 years as a VP in the identical discipline at HBO. The Santa Monica, Calif. resident is now “trying ahead to exploring the world, dwelling with ardour and consciousness, and making a constructive distinction.”

Sarnoff’s full observe to employees is beneath:

“Hello everybody,

It’s with combined feelings that I announce that after greater than 35 years as half of the WarnerMedia/Time Warner household, Kiko Washington, EVP Worldwide Human Assets, has determined to retire on the finish of the yr.

This has been a time of reflection for therefore many, and Kiko and I’ve been speaking about his plans for some time. Finally, he determined he’s prepared to spend extra time along with his household – Jewels, Austin and Bianca. As you all know, Kiko has contributed enormously to our total success, enjoying an integral function in shaping Warner Bros.’ tradition, in addition to a quantity of initiatives and insurance policies round worker engagement, inclusion and belonging. He helped set up our Enterprise Useful resource Teams and numerous worker actions over the past 20 years at WB.

I would like to thank Kiko for his assist, camaraderie and partnership since I joined the corporate final yr. We’ll miss him enormously. Please be part of me in wishing Kiko all one of the best. He’ll all the time be half of the Warner Bros. household.”