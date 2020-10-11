Warner Bros. Int’l TV Production Finland Is Lensing Two Crime Shows

Current at Canneseries with “Man in Room 301,” screening right now in competitors, Warner Bros. Int’l Tv Production Finland is ramping up its scripted content material. The corporate is betting on two scripted exhibits a 12 months, subsequent to native variations of Warner Bros. TV factuals similar to “First Dates” and “The Bachelor.”

Seija-Liisa Eskola, WBITVP Finland’s inventive director and head of scripted, stated “Man in Room 301” was “a step forward” as the primary high-end worldwide co-production. Launched final December on the native streamer Elisa Viihde, the U.Okay-Finnish psycho drama proved essentially the most watched collection over the Christmas interval. About Premium Content material simply licensed it to territories together with the U.S. (MHZ), France and Germany (each Arte).

Two crime exhibits are presently filming, each for the Finnish streamer C Extra.

The nine-part psycho-thriller “The Colour of Evil” is created by inhouse head-writer Miira Karhula. Rising names Olli-Ilpo Salonen (“Wendy and the Refugee Neverland”) and Aleksi Delikouras (“Nerd: Dragonslayer 666”) function co-directors.

Impressed by Netflix’s “Mindhunter,” “The Colour of Evil” is loosely primarily based on the real-life circumstances of three native serial killers. In it, forensic psychiatrist Leena has teamed up along with her new colleague Kaius, to review the minds of three serial killers – a strangler, a nurse and somebody who drowns their victims.

Leena believes that almost all murderers are sick and wish assist, but additionally that the worst psychopaths aren’t all a foul seed. Kaius quickly seems to be a pro-social psychopath, extra harmful than he appears. Milka Ahlroth (“Bullets”) and Eero Ritala (“Downshifters”) star. Filming is underway in an empty hospital within the Helsinki space, with supply set for the autumn 2021.

WBITVP Finland has additionally began filming season three of the hit franchise “Welcome to Texas” from “Man in Room 301” director Mikko Kuparinen. Reprising their roles as prison household bosses Tuula and Upi are Maria Ylipää (“Arctic Circle”) and Turkka Mastomäki (“Bordertown”). The collection went into manufacturing in August taking pictures in an empty jail in Vilnius, Lithuania.

WBITVP’s Finnish outpost can be behind the primary HBO Nordic Authentic Finnish present “At House,” an area model of the anthology collection of movies from prime administrators about life beneath coronavirus. The Finnish movies have been helmed by AJ Annila, Alli Haapasalo, Mikko Kuparinen, Mika Kurvinen, Teemu Nikki, Marja Pyykkö and Aleksi Salmenperä. “The collection bowed solely on HBO in July.