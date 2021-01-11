Warner Bros. is negotiating to make up for HBO Max premieres

According to various reports, Warner Bros. is working on agreements and an increase in the payment of filmmakers and their teams given the studio’s unprecedented move to release 17 of its 2021 movies on HBO Max at once, not exclusively theatrically.

The deals will be based on HBO Max rates in part, as reported in Bloomberg. and “they will guarantee payments regardless of box office sales to increase bonuses based on impact.”

According to the Bloomberg article, it is a measure that will allow the collection of a part of the benefits that may not be given due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation and its effect on movie theaters.

“Everyone who received benefits from box office sales will continue to do so, and also from online sales.”

The team, cast and shareholders will receive money from the payment that HBO Max makes to Warner Bros. for what each film generates for about 31 days (about the time it could be in theaters).).

This new payment structure could be useful to solve monetary problems, although it does not overcome the objections of directors like Christopher Nolan and Denis Villeneuve (Dune), who accuse Warner Bros. of having no love for the movies, and who call HBO ” the worst streaming service. “

For now, according to THR, Godzilla vs. KongLegendary, which will hit HBO Max and theaters on May 21, is in full negotiations on the matter.