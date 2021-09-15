Warner Bros. items Harry Potter: Hogwarts Match of Properties, a brand new quiz to rejoice the 20 th anniversary of the saga on HBO Max

Warner Bros. has formally introduced the name of its upcoming trivialities contest on Harry Potter. In order that, Harry Potter: Hogwarts Match of Properties can be a four-part sequence, offered by means of Dame Helen Mirren.

The competition, which celebrates the 20 th anniversary of the movie adaptation of Harry Potter and the Thinker’s Stone, will award the winner the name of champion of the Copa de las Casas. To win, the contestants They will have to display that they’re probably the most a professional about this franchise thru masses of trivialities questions.

They promise “particular surprises within the type of visitors”, alluding to the actors of the movie saga, however the display can be starring Helen Mirren, one in all Britain’s most renowned actresses, and a stunning absence from the star-studded British solid within the Harry Potter motion pictures. “I knew that in the future I might get a Harry Potter position, andI’m more than happy to take part within the birthday party of the 20 th anniversary of the movie. “Mirren mentioned in a press free up. “The films impressed such a lot allure and sweetness for many people, and it’ll be a excitement to re-ignite that magic for the numerous fanatics who proceed to thrill on this attention-grabbing global. “.

The four-part program can be filmed later this month and can be launched later this 12 months on each ACME Evening and Caricature Community’s TBS. It is going to later be to be had on HBO Max, this means that that may just additionally succeed in Spain.

Previous this 12 months, there have been reviews {that a} Harry Potter sequence was once being deliberate for HBO Max. It is unclear if that display is, if truth be told, Harry Potter: Hogwarts Match of Properties, or if there are / have been plans for some other manufacturing.. On the time, Warner denied that any Harry Potter displays have been in construction, however the corporate has recommended an passion in increasing the franchise additional from the film saga and the spin-off of Incredible Animals.