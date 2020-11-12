Warner Bros. Marketing Executive JP Richards to Exit Studio

JP Richards, Warner Bros. co-president of worldwide advertising and marketing, is leaving the studio as a part of ongoing restructuring efforts at WarnerMedia.

In a memo Tuesday, WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar knowledgeable the employees that quite a few jobs can be reduce within the coming days. Cuts are anticipated to have an effect on 5-7% of the corporate’s workforce, which is able to end in hundreds of layoffs. WarnerMedia has lately made sweeping adjustments to its company construction, inserting an even bigger emphasis on its newly launched streaming service HBO Max and streamlining different elements of their leisure enterprise. WarnerMedia is owned by AT&T and homes Warner Bros., HBO and Turner Broadcasting channels together with TBS, TNT and CNN.

“Whereas I anticipate that organizationally, issues will quiet down materially within the weeks and months to come (we’ve labored onerous to make this a course of with a starting, center and an finish), I don’t need to recommend that our future is static,” Kilar wrote in his notice to employees. “Fairly, our future is about inventing ever higher methods to transfer the world by story … which entails embracing change. I’ve each confidence on this world class crew to just do that.”

Richards, who was appointed co-president of worldwide advertising and marketing in 2019, was extremely revered amongst employees for his collaborative nature. Throughout his time on the studio, he led profitable campaigns for “A Star Is Born,” “Joker,” “Aquaman,” “Improbable Beasts,” “Loopy Wealthy Asians” and “Surprise Lady.” He joined the corporate in 2015 and was later promoted to govt vp of worldwide advertising and marketing and chief information strategist. Prior to his stint at Warner Bros., Richards spent over a decade at Common, ultimately serving as senior vp of digital advertising and marketing.