Warner Bros. Moving Fourth ‘Matrix’ Back to Spring of 2022 – Variety

Warner Bros. is shifting its untitled fourth “Matrix” movie again almost a 12 months to the spring of 2022.

The transfer comes because the Hollywood studios are scrambling their launch schedules due to the theater shutdowns attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The brand new “Matrix” film, which had been in manufacturing in Germany earlier than being halted, has moved from Might 21, 2021, to April 1, 2022.

Authentic stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are returning for the fourth “Matrix” together with co-creator Lana Wachowski. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, and Neil Patrick Harris can even star.

As well as to pushing the “Matrix” sequel, Warner Bros. eliminated Anne Hathaway’s “Witches” remake from the discharge schedule. The movie, which additionally stars Octavia Spencer, Stanley Tucci and Chris Rock, was set to hit theaters in October.

As well as, “Godzilla vs. Kong” from Legendary will now take over the Might 21, 2021, date beforehand occupied by “Matrix 4.” Warner Bros. additionally moved its cartoon “Tom and Jerry” again to subsequent 12 months from Dec. 23 to March 5, 2021.

The studio additionally introduced that it’s going to launch an untitled New Line horror film on June 4, 2021, and that an untitled Warner Bros. “occasion movie” that had been deliberate for Oct. 16 has been faraway from the schedule.

Warner Bros. had first introduced Friday afternoon that it was shifting again Christopher Nolan’s spy thriller “Tenet” from July 17 to July 31, then adopted that by shifting “Surprise Lady 1984” from Aug. 14 to Oct. 2 earlier than asserting the information in regards to the fourth “Matrix” being moved again a 12 months. All advised, the studio shifted dates on a complete of six titles inside about an hour together with eradicating two different movies from the schedule.