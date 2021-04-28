Warner Bros Names Alissa Grayson EVP of Global Publicity

Warner Bros. Pictures Group has named Alissa Grayson as executive vice president of global publicity.

Grayson will join the studio from STX Films, where she’s served as co-president of marketing since 2017. In her new post, Grayson will reunite with former Universal Pictures colleague Josh Goldstine, who was recently named president of worldwide marketing at Warner Bros.

Grayson will report to both Goldstine and Johanna Fuentes, head of global communications for WarnerMedia’s studios and networks group. Starting in June, Grayson will work with the studio’s domestic and international publicity teams to develop strategies and campaigns on features and franchises from Warner Bros., and its labels New Line Cinema, DC Films and Warner Animation Group — spanning both theatrical releases and straight-to-service on HBO Max.

“Having worked together at Universal Pictures, I’ve known and been a fan of Alissa’s for years,” said Goldstine. “She has impeccable taste, great instincts and a track record that speaks for itself. As we navigate an exhibition landscape unlike any we’ve ever seen, we’ll look to Alissa to head up our efforts with publicity campaigns that not only create awareness across all media, but help us lead audiences back to theaters, where they can safely enjoy our releases on the big screen.”

Fuentes said Grayson “is an incredible communications strategist and marketing executive who is passionate about film and respected by the press, filmmakers and colleagues. We’re so happy to welcome her to Warner Bros. and excited to have her leading our publicity team as we roll out a slate that includes some of the year’s most anticipated films, including ‘In The Heights,’ ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy,’ ‘The Suicide Squad,’ ‘Dune’ and a new installment in ‘The Matrix’ franchise, among many others.”

Grayson enters the role left vacant by Michelle Slavich, who departed Warner Bros. in 2020 to lead publicity for films, series and documentaries at Netflix. Prior to STX, Grayson served 22 years at Universal, exiting as executive vice president of national publicity.

At STX, she worked on titles including “Hustlers,” “The Upside,” “A Bad Moms Christmas,” “Molly’s Game” and “The Gentlemen.” At Universal, she contributed to campaigns for “Despicable Me,” “Fast & Furious,” “Pitch Perfect,” the “Bourne” and “Purge” series, as well as prestige films like “Les Miserables” and “Steve Jobs.”