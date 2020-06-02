Warner Bros. Offers Systemic Racism Education – Variety

“Simply Mercy,” the 2019 movie in regards to the work of civil rights legal professional Bryan Stevenson, has been made out there at no cost rental on digital platforms throughout the month of June by Warner Bros. Footage.

Destin Daniel Cretton directed the real-life authorized drama, which stars Michael B. Jordan as Stevenson, who defends Walter McMillian (Jamie Foxx) so as to battle a wrongful homicide conviction. Together with an announcement on movie’s official Twitter account, Warner Bros. launched a press release explaining the transfer.

“We imagine within the energy of story,” the assertion reads. “Our movie ‘Simply Mercy,’ primarily based on the life work of civil rights legal professional Bryan Stevenson, is one useful resource we are able to humbly provide to those that are interested by studying extra in regards to the systemic racism that plagues our society. For the month of June, ‘Simply Mercy’ will likely be out there to hire at no cost throughout digital platforms within the US.”

The announcement comes after a number of nights of worldwide protests of George Floyd’s dying.

“To actively be a part of the change our nation is so desperately looking for, we encourage you to be taught extra about our previous and the numerous injustices which have led us to the place we’re at present,” the assertion continued. “Thanks to the artists, storytellers and advocates who helped make this movie occur. Watch with your loved ones, pals and allies. For additional info on Bryan Stevenson and his work on the Equal Justice Initiative please go to EJI.org.”

We imagine within the energy of story. #JustMercy is one useful resource we are able to provide to those that are interested by studying extra in regards to the systemic racism that plagues our society. For the month of June, #JustMercy will likely be out there to hire at no cost on digital platforms within the US. @eji_org pic.twitter.com/3B2IHMNk7E — Simply Mercy (@JustMercyFilm) June 2, 2020

Watch the trailer for “Simply Mercy” beneath: