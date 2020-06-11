Warner Bros. Responds – Variety

Warner Bros. has responded to the continuing controversy surrounding J.Ok. Rowling’s statements about transgender identification.

“The occasions within the final a number of weeks have firmed our resolve as an organization to confront tough societal points,” the corporate stated in a press release to Variety. “Warner Bros.’ place on inclusiveness is nicely established, and fostering a various and inclusive tradition has by no means been extra essential to our firm and to our audiences all over the world. We deeply worth the work of our storytellers who give a lot of themselves in sharing their creations with us all. We acknowledge our duty to foster empathy and advocate understanding of all communities and all individuals, notably these we work with and people we attain via our content material.”

The assertion comes after days of outcry over Rowling’s public assertions about how transgender individuals outline their identification. First, on June 6, Rowling posted a thread of tweets by which made clear she believes girls are outlined by their organic intercourse and never their gender identification.

“If intercourse isn’t actual, there’s no same-sex attraction. If intercourse isn’t actual, the lived actuality of ladies globally is erased. I do know and love trans individuals, however erasing the idea of intercourse removes the power of many to meaningfully focus on their lives. It isn’t hate to talk the reality,” Rowling tweeted. “The concept that girls like me, who’ve been empathetic to trans individuals for many years, feeling kinship as a result of they’re weak in the identical method as girls — ie, to male violence – ‘hate’ trans individuals as a result of they suppose intercourse is actual and has lived penalties — is a nonsense.”

The tweets got here underneath rapid criticism for in essence denying that transgender girls are girls, a stance that for a lot of “Harry Potter” followers flies instantly within the face of the books’ manifest classes on inclusion and empathy.

The furor turned so intense that “Harry Potter” star Daniel Radcliffe posted a prolonged assertion in help of trans identification and trans rights, and instantly repudiated Rowling’s place.

“Transgender girls are girls,” Radcliffe stated. “Any assertion on the contrary erases the identification and dignity of transgender individuals and goes in opposition to all recommendation given by skilled well being care associations who’ve much more experience on this material than both [Rowling] or I.”

Within the following days, extra actors joined Radcliffe, together with Emma Watson and “Implausible Beasts” star Eddie Redmayne.

“As somebody who has labored with each J.Ok. Rowling and members of the trans group, I wished to make it completely clear the place I stand,” Redmayne stated in an unique assertion to Variety on Wednesday. “I disagree with Jo’s feedback. Trans girls are girls, trans males are males and non-binary identities are legitimate.”

That very same day, Rowling posted an intensive essay to her web site staunchly defending her resolution to weigh in on trans identification and additional detailing her views. Whereas Rowling stated that she does consider that “trans rights are human rights,” that “trans lives matter,” and that she desires “trans girls to be protected,” she doubled down on her perception that intercourse identification is immutable, and that the efforts of trans activists to outline womanhood by gender identification would corrode the rights of cisgender girls.

“Whenever you throw open the doorways of bogs and altering rooms to any man who believes or feels he’s a girl … then you definitely open the door to any and all males who want to come inside. That’s the easy fact,” Rowling wrote. “Endlessly disagreeable as its fixed concentrating on of me has been, I refuse to bow all the way down to a motion that I consider is doing demonstrable hurt in looking for to erode ‘girl’ as a political and organic class and providing cowl to predators like few earlier than it.”

In her essay, Rowling additionally referred to a sexual assault she skilled in her 20s, which she stated she’s by no means mentioned publicly earlier than. Rowling stated that she was “triggered” by information that Scotland was shifting ahead what what she characterised as “controversial gender recognition plans,” and he or she selected to ship her tweets on trans identification whereas in “a really darkish place” by which recollections of her assault saved enjoying in her head.

“I couldn’t shut out these recollections and I used to be discovering it laborious to comprise my anger and disappointment about the best way I consider my authorities is enjoying quick and free with womens and women’ security,” Rowling wrote.

“I’m mentioning this stuff not in an try to garner sympathy,” she added, “however out of solidarity with the large numbers of ladies who’ve histories like mine, who’ve been slurred as bigots for having considerations round single-sex areas.”