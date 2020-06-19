Warner Bros’ Scoob! Is Already Heading To Streaming

Had issues gone in keeping with plan, Scoob! would have hit theaters final month, but when there’s one factor that 2020 can be remembered for in years to come back, it’s issues most positively not going in keeping with plan, particularly the place the movie trade is worried. Quite than push Scoob! again to later this yr and even into 2021, Warner Bros resolve to make the film out there for VOD rental and buy beginning Could 15, and now it’s already gearing up for a streaming launch.