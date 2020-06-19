Warner Bros’ Scoob! Is Already Heading To Streaming

Go away a Remark
Had issues gone in keeping with plan, Scoob! would have hit theaters final month, but when there’s one factor that 2020 can be remembered for in years to come back, it’s issues most positively not going in keeping with plan, particularly the place the movie trade is worried. Quite than push Scoob! again to later this yr and even into 2021, Warner Bros resolve to make the film out there for VOD rental and buy beginning Could 15, and now it’s already gearing up for a streaming launch.
It was introduced at the moment that Scoob! will premiere on HBO Max June 26, so for these of you who’re subscribed to the platform and hadn’t already both rented or bought Warner Bros’ newest animated flick, preserve your eye peeled out for it in direction of the tip of the month. Right here’s what Kevin Reilly, HBO Max’s chief content material officer, needed to say about Scoob! heading to his nook of the streaming panorama in an official assertion:
HBO Max is the proper dwelling for these ‘meddling children’ and their canine.’ Scoob! tells the backstory of how these beloved buddies met and fashioned Thriller Inc. It is an ideal addition to our youngsters and household providing and can sit alongside beloved authentic Scooby-Doo episodes.
Arriving practically 20 years after the primary live-action Scooby-Doo film that starred Matthew Lillard, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze Jr. and Linda Cardellini (and was adopted a pair years later by Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed), Scoob! marked the primary feature-length animated Scooby-Doo story, exhibiting how Shaggy, Fred, Daphne, Velma and the eponymous canine got here collectively, and their efforts to resolve their most troublesome crime but.
Scoob! additionally stood out for its use if characters from different Hanna-Barbera properties, similar to Blue Falcon, Dick Dastardly and Captain Caveman. The voice solid contains Frank Welker, Will Forte, Gina Rodriguez, Zac Efron, Amanda Seyfried, Mark Wahlberg, Kiersey Clemons, Jason Isaacs, Ken Jeong and Tracy Morgan. Area Jam’s Tony Cervone directed the film.
Should you’re a Scooby-Doo fan, clearly HBO Max is a service you must contemplate getting, as not solely will Scoob! be there in somewhat over two weeks, however you can too get pleasure from among the traditional cartoons and the earlier feature-length motion pictures. And with HBO Max having solely simply launched, don’t be shocked if much more Scooby-Doo content material is thrown up there within the months or years to come back.
So far as Scoob!’s commercially efficiency on VOD goes, no precise numbers have been disclosed to the general public, though Deadline reviews that it made roughly 35-40% lower than Common’s Trolls World Tour, which has pulled in round $100 million from digital gross sales. Critically-speaking, Scoob! has been met with combined opinions, rating at 50% amongst critics on Rotten Tomatoes.
