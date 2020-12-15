Warner Bros. Shifts ‘Mortal Kombat,’ ‘Tom and Jerry’ Release Dates

Warner Bros. has shuffled round launch dates for 3 of the studio’s upcoming films: “Mortal Kombat, “Tom and Jerry” and Hugh Jackman’s sci-fi drama “Memory.”

“Mortal Kombat,” a live-action adaptation of the favored online game, was initially set for Jan. 15, 2021, and will now open on April 16, 2021. “Memory,” which was initially slated for mid-April, was faraway from the studio’s calendar. The animated “Tom and Jerry” remake was moved up every week and will debut on Feb. 26, 2021, as an alternative of March 5.

All three movies, together with the remainder of Warner Bros. 2021 slate, will premiere on HBO Max on the identical day as their theatrical premieres. In whole, 18 of the studio’s movies — together with “Marvel Lady 1984,” “The Matrix 4,” “Dune” and “Within the Heights” — will launch day-and-date over the following 12 months. When Warner Bros. introduced the plans earlier in December, a promotional trailer supplied a disclaimer that particular person launch dates are “topic to alter,” so extra calendar shifts could also be on the horizon.

Movies that bow on HBO Max will probably be accessible subscribers for 31 days. Then, these titles will solely play in cinemas till the flicks attain their conventional dwelling leisure window the place individuals can hire them on Amazon, iTunes and different on-line platforms.

“Mortal Kombat” was directed by Simon McQuoid and written by Greg Russo and Dave Callaham. It follows Earth’s best champions, who’re referred to as upon to battle the enemies of the Outworld and save the planet from whole destruction. Ludi Lin, Joe Taslim, Tadanobu Asano and Jessica McNamee spherical out the solid. “Aquaman” and “Quick 7” director James Wan produced the movie with Todd Garner, whose credit embody “Paul Blart: Mall Cop,” “Zookeeper” and “13 Occurring 30.”

“Tom and Jerry,” directed by Tim Story, facilities on the infamous cartooned cat and mouse duo. The film, which includes a hybrid of live-action and animation, stars Chloe Grace Moretz, Michael Pena, Rob Delaney, Colin Jost and Ken Jeong.

“Memory” spotlights Jackman as a scientist who discovers a solution to relive any reminiscence and makes use of the expertise to permeate the previous of a girl he loves. Lisa Pleasure, who co-created the HBO sci-fi drama “Westworld,” directed the movie in her characteristic directorial debut. The solid additionally contains Rebecca Ferguson, Thandie Newton and Daniel Wu.