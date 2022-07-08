Warner Bros., Tencent, 2K Games and hundreds of other companies will be at GamesCom 2022

The organizers regret the absences, but more than 500 companies have already confirmed their presence.

After the non-E3 in June, the video game world is already setting its sights on GamesCom 2022, which will take place from August 24 to 28 in the German city of Cologne. We do not know if there will be many announcements and trailers, but we do know that many of the large companies in the sector want to be present at the great European fair, with companies such as Warner Bros. Games, Tencent or 2K confirming their presence.

Below you can see a list of several of the companies present at what will be the largest event by volume of attendees since the pandemic. In total, we read through GamesIndustry, more than 500 companies have registered their participation in GamesCom 2022a figure that has doubled since mid-May and is expected to continue growing in the weeks to come.

2K Games



505 Games



Aerosoft



Amazon Web Services



AMD



Assemble Entertainment



Astragon Entertainment



Bandai Namco



BenQ



Daedalic Entertainment



ESL Gaming



Giants Software



HandyGames



HoYoverse



Humble Games



HyperX



Kalypso Media Group



Koch Media



Krafton



Level Infinite (Tencent)



Medion



Neowiz



NetEase Games



Pico Interactive



Raw Fury



Razer



Samsung



Sega Europe



SteelSeries



TaleWorlds Entertainment



Team17



THQ Nordic



Thunderful



TikTok



Ubisoft



Warner Bros Games



Western Digital



Xbox



Xsolla

There are several absences, such as the one already collected in 3D PlayStation and Nintendo games, but also a handful of companies making their debut at this fair. Thus, Krafton (PUBG: Battlegrounds), HoYoverse (Genshin Impact) and Level Infinite (Tencent) will premiere at the Koelnmesse in Cologne, making clear how much the industry has changed since 2019, the year of the last in-person GamesCom.

Regarding casualties, however, the event management wanted to recall the inconveniences of today’s world: delays in development times, increased costs and uncertainty about travel. “They are just three reasons why some game companies will not be able to be represented in Cologne again“.

