Warner Bros. Top Candidate To Become Their DC Kevin Feige Drops Out Of Negotiations

Dan Lin will not fill the role as “DC’s Kevin Feige” after all. CNBC reports that Lin and Warner Bros. Discovery have chosen to move on after failing to reach an agreement.

Apparently, negotiations reached an impasse in connection with Rideback, the production company that Lin owns and runs. Lin reportedly wanted to keep Rideback with an equity stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, but the two sides couldn’t agree on adequate compensation.

As a result, Lin will move on to other projectsleaving Warner Bros. Discovery to continue their search for their Kevin Feige.

Warner Bros.’ search is part of a broader realignment of its DC movies, which have enjoyed plenty of individual success but otherwise struggled with a lack of identity. The position will report directly to CEO David Zaslav and will have a major influence on the future of Warner Bros. superhero movies.

Lin seemed like the ideal candidate because of his status as a successful producer and his relationship with Warner Bros. Discovery, and he even received a recommendation from Disney Chairman Alan Horn, who once worked directly with Feige.

Meanwhile, Warner Bros. Discovery is still dealing with the fallout from its recent merger, which saw the cancellation of Batgirl and a number of animated shows. She will try to get back on track with Black Adam, which will be released on October 21.