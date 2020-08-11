Warner Bros. TV Group Restructures; WBTV, Warner Horizon Scripted TV to Merge

Amid the larger restructuring taking place at AT&T-owned WarnerMedia, Warner Bros. Tv Group is realigning its scripted and unscripted TV manufacturing operations, merging Warner Bros. Tv and Warner Horizon Scripted TV to create a brand new division. As a part of the restructuring, the position of exec VP and basic supervisor of Telepictures is being phased out. Donna Redier Linsk, who had occupied that place, is departing, a supply shut to the scenario tells Selection.

The scripted items might be led by WBTV presidents Susan Rovner and Brett Paul, whereas Warner Bros. unscripted and different TV president Mike Darnell will proceed to lead unscripted as president of Warner Bros. Unscripted and Different Tv.

Rovner and Paul will proceed to lead the newly mixed WBTV collectively, overseeing all scripted programming and reporting to WBTVG chairman Peter Roth; Rovner and Paul had beforehand headed each WBTV and and Warner Horizon.

Clancy Collins White, most not too long ago exec VP of drama improvement at WBTV, has been promoted to a newly created place overseeing all day-to-day scripted program improvement for the brand new WBTV division, reporting to Rovner.

Leigh London Redman, most not too long ago exec VP of scripted programming at Warner Horizon TV, will lead drama improvement and oversee the newly mixed drama crew. Adrienne Turner will proceed to run comedy improvement and oversee the comedy crew as senior VP and head of comedy improvement at WBTV. Odetta Watkins and Maddy Horne will proceed on of their roles as exec vps of present programming within the premium cable and community sequence departments, respectively, managing all artistic elements of the studio’s scripted sequence.

Exec VP of enterprise affairs Adam Glick, exec VP of manufacturing Sue Palladino, and government VP of authorized affairs Jody Zucker will proceed of their present roles and oversee the newly mixed groups at WBTV.

On the unscripted aspect, Brooke Karzen will proceed to run improvement and programming for Warner Horizon Unscripted and Different TV, David McGuire will proceed to lead present programming and moreover oversee improvement at Telepictures. Lisa Shannon and Dan Peirson will proceed to collectively run improvement and programming at Shed Media.

Kevin Fortson, most not too long ago exec VP of manufacturing at Warner Horizon, and Matt Matzkin, most not too long ago exec VP of enterprise affairs on the firm, will now tackle new management roles throughout all unscripted, reporting to Darnell. Fortson is slated to oversee bodily manufacturing, whereas Matzkin will oversee enterprise affairs throughout Warner Horizon Unscripted TV, Telepictures and Shed Media.