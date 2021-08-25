Warner Bros. Unearths Authentic Matrix 4 Name Right through CinemaCon Trailer Display: “Time To Fly”

Warner Bros. has launched many updates on its upcoming initiatives. The Batman has been one of the crucial outstanding, despite the fact that in addition they published extra information about Matrix 4: new film pictures (which isn’t to be had to the general public) and formally showed the movie’s identify, The Matrix Resurrections (The Matrix Resurrecciones).

Even supposing we can not see the pictures that Warner Bros. confirmed of The Matrix as a result of they aren’t to be had to the general public, the media that can had been on the presentation have reported that noticed the go back of Keanu Reeves as Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity.

In line with Cut-off date, the trailer starts with Keanu Reeves’ Neo chatting with a therapist performed by way of Neil Patrick Harris in a futuristic San Francisco. Like within the first Matrix film, Neo turns out to have a way of unease concerning the international round him. “I am loopy?“asks Reeves.”We do not use that phrase right hereHarris responds. Aaron Sofa de The Hollywood Reporter, Neo is noticed taking “two blue drugs an afternoon, prescribed by way of your physician“.

Subsequent, Neo meets Carrie Anne Moss’s Trinity in a espresso store, despite the fact that each aren’t known. It kind of feels that neither of them take into accout the occasions of the former Matrix films. “We all know each and every different?“asks Trinity.

Later, a personality who seems like the younger model of Morpheus tells Neo: “time to fly“, whilst handing her a pink tablet. The trailer culminates with some signature stunts and martial arts from the Matrix, together with a second the place Neo controls a missile along with his thoughts.

The identify The Matrix Resurrections have been rumored since January and is now showed. As for Morpheus, Laurence Fishburne has mentioned that he’s going to no longer go back to reprise the nature within the upcoming sequel., despite the fact that we will be able to see different individuals of the forged of the franchise comparable to Jada Pinkett-Smith, Daniel Bernhardt and Lambert Wilson. And we’re going to see new ones like Neil Patrick Harris, Christina Ricci, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Priyanka Chopra, and Jonathan Groff.

The Matrix Resurrections will hit theaters (and HBO Max) on December 22, 2021.