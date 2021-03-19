Warner Bros. Won’t Build Aerial Tram to Hollywood Sign

Warner Bros. has determined not to pursue a $100 million plan to construct an aerial tramway from its Burbank studio lot to the long-lasting Hollywood signal atop Mount Lee.

The studio confirmed Thursday that the Hollywood Skyway venture would not be pursued, primarily due to security issues in addition to various logistical challenges.

“Warner Bros. has determined not to transfer ahead with the Hollywood Skyway venture. After exploring the difficult development points, required zoning modifications and protocols needed to shield company throughout emergencies, we decided that our focus could be higher positioned on our core enterprise pursuits. We all know there are different options being explored to present entry to the long-lasting Hollywood signal and handle neighborhood congestion. We glance ahead to seeing these come to fruition for the residents of Los Angeles and the hundreds of thousands of vacationers keen to go to the signal annually,” the studio mentioned in a press release.

For years, residents of the world beneath the signal within the Hollywood Hills have complained that their small residential streets had been overwhelmed with vacationers making an attempt to get shut to the signal.

The Warner Bros. plan was first proposed in 2018, and the studio’s amenities head, Jon Gilbert, who retired final 12 months, was one among its chief proponents. Nonetheless, development would have required constructing into the mountain in addition to acquiring permission from adjoining landholders akin to Forest Garden cemetery.

One other gondola plan was proposed by Barry Diller and his spouse, Diane von Furstenberg, in late 2017. The $25-30 million gondola was to ferry vacationers to the Hollywood signal ranging from the Los Angeles Zoo, 4 miles east of the Warner lot.

The Hollywood Hills space is susceptible to wildfires and earthquakes, and the venture would have required feasibility research and would have to cross an environmental impression report.

Los Angeles metropolis councilman David Ryu additionally supported the venture on the time, however he misplaced re-election to Nithya Raman. “I don’t imagine an aerial tram in Griffith Park is an efficient, environmentally-friendly, or cost-effective answer to points with Hollywood signal entry,” Raman informed the Mates of Griffith Park group earlier than her election. She supported various less expensive measures to cope with visitors, akin to electrical shuttles and rideshare drop-off zones.