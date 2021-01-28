Warner Chappell Publishing Names David Woirhaye CFO and Executive VP

Warner Chappell Music, the publishing arm of Warner Music Group, has named David Woirhaye as the corporate’s new govt vp and world chief monetary officer, successfully instantly. In his new function, he’ll report into Man Moot, Co-Chair and CEO and Carianne Marshall, Co-Chair and COO. In keeping with the announcement, in partnership with Warner Chappell’s management group, Woirhaye will likely be centered on offering monetary steering and help to the worldwide enterprise so as to maximise development.

Moot and Marshall stated: “We’re delighted to welcome David to our Warner Chappell household. As we proceed to develop our world enterprise and discover new alternatives to super-serve our songwriters, his background and deep data of the music business and catalog administration will likely be an enormous asset for us. We’re trying ahead to working collectively and persevering with to make the most effective monetary choices for our enterprise and our songwriters.”

Woirhaye added: “Warner Chappell has constructed a really world and collaborative firm with a forward-thinking tradition to drive worth for its songwriters. I’m extraordinarily excited to affix such a gifted group and stay up for serving to increase these efforts much more. I additionally wish to thank Man, Carianne, Eric Levin and Steve Cooper, together with the remainder of the Warner Music Group govt group, for this unimaginable alternative.”

Woirhaye initially joined Warner Music Group in 2005. He spent the final 5 years as senior VP and CFO of WMG’s Rhino Leisure, the place he labored extensively on the lengthy and advanced “Stairway to Heaven” court docket battle, which was finally determined in Led Zeppelin’s favor. In keeping with the announcement, he helped steer Rhino by way of intense deal negotiations and established a powerful monetary infrastructure that accelerated development, amongst different tasks.