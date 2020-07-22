Warner Music-Blavatnik Foundation Names Board of $100 Million Fund

The Warner Music Group / Blavatnik Household Foundation Social Justice Fund has introduced the exterior members of its Board of Administrators. Based on the announcement, the 5 leaders will assist make sure the Fund’s governance will embody impartial oversight and accountability. The 15-strong Board will even embody seven executives from Warner Music Group and three rotating representatives of the Blavatnik Household Foundation.

Introduced final month, the $100 million Warner Music Group / Blavatnik Household Foundation Social Justice Fund helps charitable causes associated to the music business, social justice, and schooling, in addition to campaigns towards violence and racism. The Fund will contribute on a sustained, long-term foundation to organizations on the entrance strains of the struggle for fairness, variety, inclusion, and belonging. Proposals may be submitted to [email protected]

Based on the announcement, the exterior members of the Fund’s Board of Administrators are:

Tanya Coke, Director of the Ford Foundation’s Gender, Racial and Ethnic Justice group, which focuses on points of mass incarceration, policing, and financial mobility; harsh remedy of immigrants; and gender and reproductive justice. Coke is a former public defender and technique guide to quite a few felony and racial justice campaigns in america.

Shawn Gee, President of Dwell Nation City, and a Principal and Associate in Dwell Nation’s Maverick administration firm. Gee oversees the careers of The Roots and Jill Scott. By means of his enterprise with Dwell Nation he’s additionally accountable for creating distinctive stay world platforms and concrete content material alternatives, with a spotlight particularly within the areas of hip-hop, R&B, and gospel.

Paul Henderson, Govt Director of the San Francisco Division of Police Accountability (DPA) and a former chief prosecutor. Henderson is a pioneer in progressive felony justice reform, impacting native, state, and nationwide insurance policies. The DPA, which additionally serves because the oversight committee for the San Francisco Sheriff’s Workplace, employs a hybridized mannequin of civilian-oversight on the forefront within the evolution of trendy policing. He earned a BA from UCLA and a JD from Tulane College the place he additionally served as class president.

Alencia Johnson, Chief Affect Officer and Founder of 1063 West Broad, a social influence company working on the intersection of social justice and tradition change – connecting manufacturers, organizations, and folks to mission-driven options. Named to EBONY Journal’s “Energy 100” listing of influential African Individuals, Johnson previously held prime posts on Senator Elizabeth Warren’s presidential marketing campaign and at Deliberate Parenthood.

Mona Sutphen, Senior Advisor, The Vistria Group LLC, a Chicago-based non-public fairness agency. Sutphen served as White Home Deputy Chief of Workers for Coverage underneath President Obama and on the employees of the Nationwide Safety Council through the Clinton Administration in addition to the U.S. Mission to the UN, amongst different posts. Sutphen holds a BA from Mount Holyoke Faculty and an MSc from the London College of Economics.

Different Administrators embody the next:

Temi Adeniji, VP of Worldwide Technique & Operations, Warner Music Group. Previous to becoming a member of WMG in 2016, Adeniji was an affiliate at a number of outstanding legislation corporations. She holds a JD from Columbia Regulation College and Masters from College Faculty London, and a BA from Princeton College.

Mark Baker, VP of Public Coverage & Authorities Affairs, Warner Music Group. Baker joined WMG in 2017, following 20 years engaged on worldwide commerce coverage issues and LGBTQ equality points. A Fulbright Scholar, he holds an MALD from The Fletcher College of Regulation and Diplomacy at Tufts College and a BA from the College of Texas at Austin.

Austin Daboh, EVP at Atlantic Information UK. A brand new addition to the Warner household, Daboh joined Atlantic in June 2020 from Apple Music UK, the place he was Head of Editorial. The influential inventive govt beforehand held posts with Spotify, BBC Radio 1 & 1Xtra, and The Hub Leisure.

Camille Hackney, Chief Partnerships Officer at Atlantic/Head of the World Model Partnerships Council at WMG. Camille has been half of the Warner Music household for 26 years, together with posts at WMG, Elektra, and Atlantic. She holds an MBA from Harvard Enterprise College and a BA from Princeton College.

Michael Lynton, Chairman, Snap Inc. Lynton was elected non-executive Chairman of the Board of WMG in February 2019, and in addition serves as Chair of the Warner Music Group / Blavatnik Household Foundation Social Justice Fund. He was beforehand CEO of Sony Leisure, and has held prime posts at Time Warner, the Penguin Group, and the Walt Disney Firm. He holds each MBA and BA levels from Harvard College.

Riggs Morales, SVP of A&R and Artist Growth at Atlantic. Previous to becoming a member of Atlantic in 2014, Morales served twin roles as VP of A&R for Eminem’s Shady Information and producer/supervisor at Goliath Artists. He started his profession as a famous music journalist, together with serving as a music editor at The Supply.

Julian Petty, EVP, Head of Enterprise & Authorized Affairs at Warner Information. Earlier than becoming a member of Warner in 2019, Petty was a accomplice at Nixon Peabody LLP and Fox Rothschild LLP. He holds a JD from Fordham College College of Regulation and a BBA from Howard College.

Ryan Press, President, A&R, U.S. for Warner Chappell Music. Press joined the corporate in 2009, advancing by means of the ranks from Senior Director, A&R to his present management submit. Previous to WCM, he based Press Convention Administration, and held posts at Notting Hill Publishing, the J. Erving Group, and Day One Productions.