Warner Music, Blavatnik to Donate $100 Million to Social Justice – Variety

It seems “Blackout Tuesday” has begun to present tangible outcomes: Warner Music Group and the Household Basis of its major proprietor, Len Blavatnik, have introduced a $100 million fund to assist charitable causes associated to the music trade, social justice and campaigns in opposition to violence and racism.

In accordance to the announcement, an advisory panel made up of appointees from Warner Music Group and the Blavatnik Household Basis will set up procedures to establish and assist these within the music neighborhood, and organizations strengthening training, and selling equality, alternative, range and inclusion. The advisory panel will decide the quantity of the monetary presents and timing.

The announcement got here simply hours after the tip of “Blackout Tuesday” — by which the music trade principally stopped on a regular basis operations to protest police violence in opposition to the black neighborhood, and strategize on methods to assist the neighborhood and the black artists and executives who’ve contributed a lot to the music trade and tradition. The marketing campaign was launched late final week by #TheShowMustBePaused, an initiative created by Jamila Thomas, an govt at Warner-owned Atlantic Information, and Platoon’s Brianna Agyemang, and was supported by a lot of the music trade, together with all of its largest firms.

The Weeknd, who donated $500,000 to black-empowerment organizations on Monday, known as on these firms to “go huge” with donations this week.

Steve Cooper, CEO, Warner Music Group stated, “This fund will assist the extraordinary, devoted organizations which might be on the entrance traces of the struggle in opposition to racism and injustice, and that assist these in want throughout the music trade. Our advisory panel, which can draw from a various cross-section of individuals from our crew and the broader neighborhood, will assist us be very considerate and accountable in how we make an influence. We’re decided to contribute, on a sustained long-term foundation, to the hassle to result in actual change.”

Minutes earlier, the corporate additionally revealed the pricing for its preliminary public providing, which it introduced in January however delayed a number of weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Blavatnik Household Basis is solely self-funded by Len Blavatnik, a majority proprietor and the founder and chairman of Entry Industries, a privately held industrial group primarily based in america.