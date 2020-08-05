Warner Music Group Earnings: Streaming Drives Rise in Digital Revenue

Warner Music Group’s third-quarter earnings had been revealed right this moment (Aug. 4). The corporate reported combined outcomes as a result of coronavirus pandemic, with digital income up 11% in the course of the fiscal interval ending June 30, representing 71% of whole income, in comparison with 61% throughout the identical time interval in 2019. Progress was attributed to the rise of streaming throughout COVID.

Bodily merchandise noticed a 5.7% decline . Additionally dipping had been synch revenues attributable to a lower in promoting and licensing charges because of the COVID “disruption.” Publishing earnings, nonetheless, ticked up 1.4%.

Stated WMG CEO Steve Cooper: “We’re very happy with our efficiency this quarter, particularly in gentle of the worldwide pandemic. Our outcomes spotlight the underlying energy and resilience of our enterprise. Streaming income grew double digits and our digital transformation continues.”

The corporate notes that 4 out of the 5 high sellers for the quarter — music by Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch, Lil Uzi Vert, Tones And I and Ed Sheeran — had been from artists releasing their first or second album.

“These outcomes are barely higher than our expectations, given the sustained impact that COVID has had on sure features of our enterprise,” added EVP and CFO Eric Levin. “That’s a testomony to the unbelievable capacity of our groups, our artists and our songwriters to pivot and adapt, and to maintain the hits coming. Now we have a strong money place and all of the music and assets wanted to come back out the opposite aspect of this with our long-term prospects as robust as ever.”

Complete income was down 4.5% to only over $1 billion. Warner Music Group inventory, which trades on Nasdaq, completed the day down 3.31% to $28.95 per share.

Warner Music is dwelling to legacy labels Atlantic, Elektra, Parlophone and Warner Data in addition to imprints together with Large Beat, Nonesuch, Rhino, Roadrunner, Sire, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville, amongst others. It is also the father or mother firm to publishing firm Warner Chappell Music, which works a catalog of a couple of million copyrights.