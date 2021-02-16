Warner Music Group Invests in Saudi Arabian Label Rotana

Warner Music Group has introduced an funding in the Arab world’s largest unbiased file label, Rotana Music, which is a part of Rotana Group, extensively thought-about the biggest leisure firm in the area. In accordance with the announcement, “the deal will develop WMG’s presence in the quickly rising Center East and North African area, whereas driving cross-cultural alternatives for the label’s famend repertoire.”

Owned by Prince Al Waleed Bin Talal, the corporate is headquartered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with branches in Jeddah, Dubai, Kuwait Metropolis, Beirut, and Cairo.

On the similar time, it was introduced that ADA Worldwide, WMG’s label providers division, will distribute Rotana releases globally outdoors of MENA and through YouTube for all the world.

Rotana’s portfolio contains lots of the most distinguished artists throughout the Arab world, together with Mohamad Abdo, Abdulmajid Abdallah, Rabeh Saqer, Rashed Al Majed, Abdallah Ruwaished, Ahlam, and different stars from the Gulf area; and Amr Diab, Elissa, Tamer Hosny, Najwa Karam, Shereen Abdalwahab, Angham, Wael Kfoury, Saber Al Robae, and others from the Levant, Egypt, and North Africa.

Simon Robson, WMG’s President, Worldwide, Recorded Music, stated “The Center East and North Africa area is among the many most culturally dynamic locations in the world at this time, with burgeoning musical scenes and dramatic consumption progress. We’re thrilled to be becoming a member of with Rotana, whose important presence in the market displays its extraordinary roster of musical icons and excellent expertise.”

Salem Al Hendi, CEO, Rotana Music Holding, added, “That is an thrilling time, and we at Rotana are very pleased with this partnership, which is able to facilitate Warner Music’s attain into the MENA music business and fan communities, simply as it’ll profit Rotana in our world enlargement goal. The artistic tradition in MENA is so vibrant and various, and this partnership will improve the trade of music and concepts, whereas selling and supporting native artists on the worldwide stage. I want to congratulate His Royal Highness Prince Al Waleed Bin Talal on this win-win partnership, which is aligned with Saudi Imaginative and prescient 2030 to maintain tempo with adjustments happening globally, together with in leisure and the digital music panorama.”

Rotana is dwelling to Saudi legend Mohamad Abdo and counts amongst its catalog seven of the artists named to Forbes Center East’s checklist of High 10 Arab Singers – a listing curated based mostly on the artist’s model recognition and social media attain. Amongst them, Egyptian megastar Amr Diab boasts over a billion YouTube views, whereas Lebanese icon Elissa was topped by Brandwatch as one of many 50 most influential figures on Twitter, alongside artists like Woman Gaga and Selena Gomez.

Established in 1993, Rotana Music Holding is the biggest file label and music repertoire holder in the Arab world, the announcement states. Its artist administration staff works with its artists on music manufacturing, publishing and rights administration, occasions and live shows, and strives to fulfill the repeatedly evolving wants of the business.

WMG launched Warner Music Center East in 2018, overlaying 17 markets throughout the Center East and North Africa.

Kacy Grine & Co acted because the unique monetary advisor to Rotana Music in this transaction.