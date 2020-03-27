Warner Music Group Joins MusiCares’ Coronavirus Relief Fund

Warner Music Group has made a donation to MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund launched final week, CEO Steve Cooper stated in a memo to the corporate’s workers.

“We’re backing the courageous efforts of medical professionals world wide, in addition to serving to the musicians harm probably the most by this disaster,” he wrote. “We’re making donations to Coronary heart to Coronary heart Worldwide and to MusiCares and can proceed to contribute to reduction efforts in badly affected areas.” The implication is that the corporate will proceed to donate to those causes.

“It’s inspiring to see the way you’re supporting one another, our artists, our songwriters, and our companions,” he continued, addressing the workers. “You’ve tailored quick to this unprecedented scenario, with imaginative options corresponding to distant songwriter classes, digital promo excursions, particular playlists, and in-game merchandise. By serving to to entertain and luxury individuals with music, we’re additionally retaining our firm wholesome and upbeat.”

Warner’s donation to MusiCares joins contributions from a variety of corporations within the music ecosystem, together with Amazon Music, Fb, SiriusXM and Pandora, Spotify, TIDAL, and YouTube Music.

The fund, administered by way of MusiCares, can be used to instantly assist these within the music neighborhood with the best want. To determine the fund, each the Recording Academy and MusiCares have contributed an preliminary donation of $1 million every, totaling $2 million. Moreover, all Recording Academy Chapters have dedicated to fundraising of their native communities.

Because it was based in 1989, MusiCares has distributed greater than $60 million to musicians and music individuals in want.

Should you want to assist our efforts to help music professionals in want, go to: https://www.grammy.com/MusiCares/CoronavirusReliefFund

In case you are a member of the music business in want of help, go to: musicares.org.