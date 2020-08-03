Warner Music Group Names Head of Global Fairness, Diversity & Inclusion

Warner Music Group (WMG) has named Dr. Maurice Stinnett head of world fairness, variety and inclusion. He arrives from BSE Global, whose portfolio consists of NBA workforce the Brooklyn Nets, the WNBA’s New York Liberty, and Brooklyn’s Barclays Heart, the place he most just lately served as vice chairman of variety, inclusion and tradition. Primarily based in New York, he’ll report back to WMG CEO Steve Cooper and work in partnership with Nina Bhagwat, Warner Music U.Okay.’s head of inclusion and variety.

Stinnett is a famous educational who holds levels from Columbia College and the Princeton Theological Seminary and is the recipient of quite a few distinctions together with the president’s award for group service and activism from the NAACP of Springfield, Ohio.

In his new place, Stinnett will spearhead the corporate’s initiatives as they relate to cultivating a various and inclusive tradition.

Mentioned Cooper in making the announcement: “The previous two months have seen an unprecedented reckoning within the battle towards systemic racism and injustice. We’re dedicated to lasting change all through our firm and in our trade at giant. Maurice brings spectacular information, expertise, and keenness to this essential new put up. He will likely be a dynamic chief who will maintain us accountable to our guarantees and be a reputable voice each inside our firm and within the world music group.”

Added Stinnett: “Music is a pressure for good on the planet, and the music trade is made up of artists, songwriters, and other people from each background. Our enterprise can and may paved the way in opening up a brand new period of variety and inclusion. We’re at a turning level in historical past, and there’s a real dedication and want for actual transformation and transparency at WMG. I’m thrilled to be becoming a member of the corporate on this essential journey, and I’m grateful to Steve for this chance to assist make a distinction. As I step into this new function, I carry great satisfaction within the work completed by the whole BSE Global household in progressing racial equality and social justice. I’ll proceed to cheer on the Nets and Liberty as a member of the Brooklyn group.”