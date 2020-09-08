Warner Music Group Names Kareem Chin SVP, Head of Investor Relations

Warner Music Group introduced that Kareem Chin has joined the corporate as Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations, efficient instantly. Chin involves WMG from iHeartMedia, Inc., the place he held the identical title. In his new submit at WMG, Chin will probably be based mostly in New York and report back to EVP & Chief Monetary Officer Eric Levin and EVP & Chief Communications Officer James Steven.

Chin’s appointment follows WMG’s latest IPO, which noticed the corporate make its debut on Nasdaq in early June. In accordance with the announcement, in his new position, Chin will lead the corporate’s investor relations efforts, together with strategic engagement with the investor neighborhood and analysts. He will even work intently with WMG’s finance and company communications groups to articulate the corporate’s technique and outcomes, whereas overseeing key occasions comparable to quarterly earnings calls and attendance at investor conferences.

“It’s an extremely thrilling time for WMG. We’re enabling an explosion in new enterprise alternatives, not simply in streaming, however in social media, podcasting, health, stay streaming, VR, video content material, and past. On this setting, WMG is uniquely positioned for long-term world success, and we’ve employed an excellent IR chief to assist us hold our traders knowledgeable of our progress,” mentioned Eric Levin and James Steven. “Kareem has nice relationships throughout the finance and funding world and a deep understanding of the media market.”

Chin mentioned, “I’ve at all times been a fan of WMG’s wonderful artists and songwriters, and I’ve been impressed by the corporate’s impartial spirit, its dedication to artistry and innovation, and its monetary self-discipline. Throughout these difficult instances, the recorded music and music publishing industries have confirmed to be extremely resilient. What’s inspiring to me about this new position is how WMG is positioned to emerge from the pandemic even stronger than earlier than.”

Chin joined iHeartMedia as the corporate was rising from chapter, creating and constructing out the corporate’s investor relations operate because it explored itemizing choices and subsequently made its debut on Nasdaq. He beforehand served as Vice President of Investor Relations for Viacom, following greater than a decade in funding banking.