Warner Music Launches in India, With Former Sony Exec Jay Mehta at the Helm

Warner Music India formally launched in the present day, as the firm introduced its latest affiliate with former Sony Music India govt Jay Mehta as managing director. His purview may also cowl the different markets in the South Asian Affiliation for Regional Cooperation: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, the Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Primarily based in Mumbai, Mehta — who joins the firm subsequent month — will report back to Alfonso Perez-Soto, Warner EVP of Japanese Europe, Center East, Africa and India.

Over the previous 12 months, Warner has opened new places of work in Turkey and Peru, acquired labels akin to Monsp in Finland and Forza in Slovakia, and introduced a partnership with Chocolate Metropolis in Nigeria.

In response to IFPI, India is the 15th largest music market in the world, and with greater than 1.three billion individuals, it’s the world’s second-most populous nation. In 2018, streaming income represented 69.7% of the complete music market in India. Throughout the identical 12 months, streaming income rose 30.9%, pushed by native providers in addition to worldwide gamers.

At Sony Music India, Mehta was director of digital enterprise. Beforehand, he was Regional Director for the Reliance Broadcast Community, and in addition had stints at Reliance Communications and UNINOT, the sixth largest telecom firm in the world.

Mehta commented, “Music is a lifestyle right here in India, a beneficial pillar of our tradition. There’s a lot expertise hungry for alternative, and I’m trying ahead to signing and serving a large variety of native artistry. India’s rising music viewers may also profit from this transfer, as we not solely amplify our new rising stars, however Warner’s international superstars as effectively.”

“With a dynamic and vibrant music scene, India is a pure place for Warner to develop presence,” mentioned Perez-Soto. “It’s a market that’s more and more embracing worldwide repertoire, in addition to growing its personal music scene past the conventional dominance of Bollywood. Jay is an excellent artistic and business chief and all of us stay up for supporting him and his workforce as he spearheads our efforts in this rising area.”