Warner Music Promotes Andy Ma to CEO for Greater China – Variety

Warner Music Group has promoted government Andy Ma to a brand new function as CEO for Greater China, the corporate has introduced.

Ma has been with Warner Music since 2011, most not too long ago as CEO of Warner Music China and government vice chairman of business and enterprise improvement for Greater China. Since entering into that place in 2018, he has expanded the corporate’s mainland China presence and established strategic partnerships with native live performance promoters and unique soundtrack firms.

In prior roles inside Warner Music, Ma helped develop the corporate’s strategic relationship with Tencent, the Chinese language tech big behind most of the nation’s prime digital music providers, in addition to with China Cellular and different Asian companions within the digital area, comparable to South Korea’s Melon.

In his new submit, Ma will proceed to report to Simon Robson, president of Warner Music Asia, and oversee the corporate’s enterprise in mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan. His group can be “targeted on creating extra alternatives for improvement and development throughout the three territories,” the agency stated.

The higher China area is the sixth-largest recorded-music market on the planet.

“East meets West is a mega world music pattern that no one can ignore. It’s such an thrilling time in Greater China with new scenes exploding in genres from hip-hop to dance,” stated Ma, who added that he regarded ahead to serving to their artists join with followers each within the area and past.

Robson stated that Ma has been “instrumental in serving to forge the fashionable Chinese language music enterprise,” including: “Now this new function will permit him to mix the firepower of our operations in Beijing, Hong Kong and Taipei to amplify our artists in Greater China, Asia and internationally.”

Ma started his profession as a enterprise improvement officer at style big Esprit Asia, earlier than working in numerous roles throughout the style, shopper electronics and software program industries.