Warner Music Raises $250 Million for Catalog Acquisitions

Because the music-rights acquisition spree led by Hipgnosis, Major Wave, Spherical Hill and others continues to warmth up, Warner Music has thrown its hat into the ring, notifying Wall Road Monday that its acquisition group has raised $250 million through a personal providing, noting that it “intends to make use of the online proceeds of the providing to fund a portion of combination money issues of sure acquisitions.” The information was first reported by Music Enterprise Worldwide.

Whereas Warner has invested in belongings starting from the tech firm IMGN and the live-music app Songkick to the publications like HipHopDX and Uproxx, a supply confirmed to Selection that the target of the brand new providing is repertoire, notably catalogs.

Warner Music launched its IPO in June after a delay of a number of weeks because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Its preliminary public providing value of $25 per share for a market capitalization worth of round $12.7 billion — which rose 15% to just about $15 billion in early buying and selling, though it has vacillated within the ensuing weeks and is presently round $30 per share.

Earlier this month, information broke that New York-based writer Spherical Hill Music is aiming to lift $375 million for its new royalty fund when it on the London Inventory Trade in November. In line with studies, it intends to buy a portfolio of 120,000 songs from 40 catalogs by artists together with the Beatles, Celine Dion and the Rolling Stones.

Whereas the music business, and dwell leisure specifically, have been deeply broken by the pandemic, recorded-music and music publishing have confirmed to be stronger belongings and in lots of circumstances have grown in worth, a state of affairs additional pushed by Hipgnosis’ aggressive transfer into the business over the previous two years. It has spent greater than $1 billion on catalogs since mid-2018 and is asserting a number of new acquisitions per 30 days. Warner’s transfer appears more likely to warmth up the market much more.