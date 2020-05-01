Warner Music Strikes Distribution Deal With Mattel for 1,000 Songs – Variety

Mattell has entered into an unique, multi-year international music licensing settlement with Warner Music Group’s Arts Music division as the only real distributor of Mattel’s present catalog of greater than 1,000 songs from iconic toy manufacturers together with Barbie, Thomas & Pals, Sizzling Wheels, American Lady and Fisher-Value.

As well as, Arts Music and Mattel will make tons of of never-before-released songs from the catalog obtainable for the primary time and can collaborate on the creation and distribution of recent music together with the upcoming Thomas & Pals’ birthday album, which can launch on digital streaming companies beginning Might 8.

“Music is a crucial a part of Mattel’s DNA, and has been integral to our manufacturers’ capability to attach with kids of all ages to assist them be taught and develop,” stated Fred Soulie, Senior Vice President, Content material Distribution and Enterprise Improvement, Mattel. “WMG’s Arts Music division will unlock our substantial library of music to assist us broaden our attain throughout digital and streaming platforms. Moreover, their vital experience in nurturing music creation throughout genres will allow us to considerably broaden our catalog with new music for generations of youngsters to come back.”

“Arts Music has been steadily constructing a strong repertoire of family-friendly materials over the previous few years and including Mattel to our providing completely takes it to a brand new stage,” stated Kevin Gore, President, Arts Music at WMG. “Mattel’s iconic manufacturers have been bringing pleasure to kids world wide since its founding 75 years in the past, and we’re honored that they’ve trusted our staff because the unique stewards of their musical enterprises. We very a lot sit up for releasing new music stuffed with optimistic messages, enjoyable adventures and academic themes to please children and households for generations to come back.”

Arts Music will associate with WMG’s ADA Worldwide for international distribution.