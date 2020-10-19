Warner Music’s ADA Launches in Japan

Warner Music’s impartial distribution division ADA launched on Monday in Japan, the world’s second-largest music market. Ex-Common Music government Kaz Aida will lead an area group out of Warner Music’s new Tokyo headquarters, reporting on to Vic Horikiri, COO of Warner Music Japan.

Eliah Seton, Warner Music’s president of impartial music and creator companies, referred to as the Japan launch “a significant milestone in ADA’s globalization.”

Warner Music Japan president and CEO Kaz Kobayashi mentioned: “The launch of ADA Japan expands Warner Music Group’s providing to the native music group. We’ve invested a lot time in repurposing our enterprise for a altering music market and ADA is effectively positioned to help native labels to do the identical.”

The transfer comes after the institution this previous summer time of ADA Latin and ADA Asia, which incorporates Better China, Korea, and Southeast Asia, in addition to strategic licensing offers with companions like Ziiki Media in India and DPM in Indonesia.

Aida mentioned Japan is “a fast-changing market, with digital adoption now taking off at a fast price.” In his new position, he mentioned he needs to “assist our native labels and administration corporations navigate this scene, and likewise plug their artists into ADA’s unmatched international community.”

Aida has labored in music for over a decade, beginning at Roadrunner Information and later becoming a member of Common Music Japan again when it was nonetheless EMI Japan. In his final position there, he managed digital offers with Amazon, Apple Music, Line Music and Spotify. He involves Warner with expertise in A&R, commerce, digital advertising and promotions, and has beforehand supported artists akin to Kiyoshiro Imawano, The Alfee and PassCode.

Seton mentioned Aida “brings super expertise throughout all elements of the music enterprise and will likely be a useful associate to impartial labels and artists.”

ADA was established in 1993 to concentrate on the impartial music enterprise by combining the ability of a significant label with the advertising sensibilities of an indie. Its companions embody Sub Pop, Vice, Comedy Central, Ciara and Macklemore, amongst others.