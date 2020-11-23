Warner Names Simon Robson President of International Recorded Music

Simon Robson has been named president, worldwide, recorded music for Warner Music Group. Overseeing the corporate’s operations outdoors the U.S. and U.Ok., he will likely be based mostly in London and report back to Max Lousada, World CEO of Recorded Music, Warner Music Group.

Robson has been with Warner for over 20 years and has served as President of Warner Music Asia since 2015. Underneath his management, the corporate expanded its presence in China, Japan, Korea, and Indonesia, and opened a brand new affiliate in Vietnam.

Based on the announcement, he spearheaded Warner’s pivot to a digital-first enterprise mannequin in Asia, whereas serving to oversee the launch of new labels within the area, resembling Spinnin’ Asia and Japanese city label +809. Robson has labored intently with many of Asia’s main superstars, resembling Jam Hsiao, JJ Lin, Tia Ray, and Twice.

Lousada stated: “In most locations on the planet, home music is more and more necessary and influential. On the identical time, we have now the facility to ignite worldwide careers out of virtually any territory. Music travels quicker and extra fluidly than ever. Simon’s worldwide perspective and dynamic experience will likely be invaluable as we spend money on our international development, speed up our drive into rising markets, and construct a ‘one Warner’ platform for expertise.”

Robson added: “Our enterprise is extra worldwide than ever, with unimaginable music coming from all elements of the globe. I’m wanting ahead to serving to construct our native rosters, foster creative pollination throughout territories, and develop long-term, international careers for our artists.”

In his new position, Robson will even work intently with Eric Wong, President and Chief Advertising and marketing Officer, Recorded Music and Maria Weaver, the not too long ago appointed President of WEA.

Robson started his profession at Warner Music in 1998, beginning out as Director of Finance for the corporate’s Asia Pacific area. Following a stint at Warner Music Japan, in 2004 he grew to become VP of Operations and Finance for Europe. Robson was appointed COO and CFO of Warner Music UK in 2007 and held that position for greater than seven years earlier than heading out to Hong Kong in 2015 to move up Warner Music Asia.

An announcement about his successor at Warner Music Asia will likely be made within the coming weeks.