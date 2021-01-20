WarnerMedia Announces HBO Max Executive Teams in EMEA, Latin America

WarnerMedia has introduced the management groups for HBO Max Latin America and HBO Max EMEA forward of the streaming platform’s rollout throughout the territories, deliberate for later this yr.

Of their new roles, Sulebakk and Duran will deal with upgrading present HBO streaming companies in present markets in addition to growth into new territories throughout Europe, the Center East, Africa and Latin America.

Christina Sulebakk will take the reins as common supervisor of HBO Max Europe, Center East and Africa (EMEA), with Luis Duran filling the place at HBO Max Latin America in February. Each will report to move of HBO Max Worldwide Johannes Larcher.

Sulebakk is joined in EMEA by Line Mykland as lead of the Content material Expertise crew. In the meantime, Roberto Soto heads up progress advertising, Brett Horowitz leads knowledge, insights and planning, Tobias Andersson is EMEA regional authorized lead, Andreas Ferdinand heads product expertise and Mark Spivey is expertise lead.

Duran’s management crew for Latin America will embrace Dionne Bermudez as head the product expertise group, Jose Calderoni as head of the expansion advertising crew, Dainira Falk as authorized lead, Maria Huntsberry as expertise lead, Jesus Rodriguez as head of content material expertise crew, and Dario Tonelli as head of information, insights and planning.

Going ahead, HBO Max EMEA will work carefully with colleagues at WarnerMedia Worldwide, headed by Priya Dogra, president of WarnerMedia EMEA and Asia – excluding China, and members of her crew together with Hannes Heyelmann from programming, head of unique programming Antony Root, Pierre Branco from affiliate gross sales and Vanessa Brookman, head of children.

HBO Max’s reorganized management groups in Latin America are constructed on the foundations of the partnership between WarnerMedia Latin America president Whit Richardson and members of his crew, together with Jorge Carey, head of distribution; Tomás Yankelevich, chief content material officer of Normal Leisure; and Pablo Zuccarino, head of children for Latin America. WarnerMedia Latin America will deal with the MVPD distribution of HBO Max, manufacturing of native unique content material and HBO Max Latin America’s content material technique.