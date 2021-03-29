WarnerMedia, Black List Partner for Writer Pipeline Project

WarnerMedia has partnered with the Black List on a program designed to open doorways for writers from traditionally underrepresented communities by providing free entry to the social media platform that showcases screenwriters.

WarnerMedia will work with HBCUs and vary of established organizations to establish as much as 600 writers who will obtain vouchers to make use of Black List for a month and to obtain a script analysis from an trade skilled. The Black List costs $30 a month for non-guild members to host a script on the platform, the place it may be seen by trade insiders, and $75 for an analysis of a feature-length movie script or hourlong TV pilot. Evaluations of half-hour pilot scripts run $50, per the Black List web site.

The vouchers shall be distributed by the accomplice organizations, described as entities which can be targeted on supporting expertise from underrepresented backgrounds in Hollywood.

“Along with serving to WarnerMedia discover extraordinary new writing expertise, this initiative will concurrently present all 600 writers with high-quality suggestions and doubtlessly assist them discover brokers, managers, producers, financiers, expertise, and even different studios thinking about working with them,” mentioned Black List founder Franklin Leonard. “It’s not a cure-all, however that is the form of forward-thinking pipeline work that has been all too uncommon on the company degree and may have a transformative impact each at WarnerMedia and all through the trade.”

WarnerMedia mentioned the six-month program is a part of the corporate’s dedication to step up philanthropic outreach to assist “various creatives” and nurture the storytellers of the longer term.

“We all know that altering and rising the pipeline will take a collective effort, and that is a part of our bigger dedication as members of the inventive neighborhood to extend alternatives for those that don’t have entry by conventional means,” mentioned Karen Horne, WarnerMedia’s senior VP of fairness and inclusion. “It’s vital that our showrunners have entry to various storytellers and get to know them, even when they’re not staffing, to establish distinctive expertise and create pipelines so they could launch their careers and flourish.”

Black List launched in 2005 as an annual listing to spotlight the perfect unproduced film screenplays circulating in Hollywood, as voted anonymously by high improvement executives and different trade execs. In 2012, Black List developed into a web-based neighborhood providing numerous free and paid companies. The corporate has additionally branched out into indie movie manufacturing as a accomplice on 2018’s “Breaking Information in Yuba County” and 2019’s “Come As You Are.”