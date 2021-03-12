WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar Pay Package Worth $17 Million Annually

Jason Kilar, who has served as CEO of WarnerMedia since Could 2020, has a compensation package deal price about $17 million per 12 months in money and inventory, in line with a regulatory submitting.

Kilar’s base annual wage is $2.5 million, plus $2.5 million in short-term goal bonus and $12 million in vested inventory grants per 12 months, in line with AT&T’s proxy fling Thursday. The exec’s complete realized compensation in 2020 was $2.92 million.

When Kilar was employed, AT&T granted him restricted inventory valued at $48 million, which can vest over a four-year interval (from 2021-24). The telco listed his complete comp for 2020 at $52.17 million, regardless that he can’t get his arms on most of that till his inventory models vest.

The corporate praised itself for Kilar’s hiring. “The Board sought the perfect expertise accessible to guide WarnerMedia, and Mr. Kilar, together with his expertise at Hulu and Amazon, amongst different corporations, brings a broad vary of experience in managing a media enterprise,” AT&T mentioned within the submitting.

AT&T mentioned Kilar was tasked with overseeing the reorg of WarnerMedia to “function extra nimbly within the present media panorama.” That included a minimum of two waves of layoffs final 12 months and a administration shakeup underneath which HBO Max content material bosses Robert Greenblatt and Kevin Reilly had been let go and Warner Bros. CEO Ann Sarnoff assumed expanded oversight over content material operations.

The corporate additionally claimed within the proxy submitting that Kilar “led the profitable launch of AT&T’s HBO Max streaming platform,” regardless that he began on the firm lower than a month earlier than the streamer’s debut.

“To draw Mr. Kilar and to offer an incentive for him to create stockholder worth and to stay with the corporate,” the board’s compensation committee “supplied a aggressive annual complete goal compensation package deal with a heavier mixture of stock-based awards to align with stockholders and the Firm’s long-term pay philosophy,” AT&T mentioned within the submitting.

Kilar’s inventory grant that vests over 4 years displays the corporate’s “intent to approximate long-term grants of $12,000,000 per 12 months over 4 years. The Committee doesn’t anticipate to grant Mr. Kilar extra long-term awards that might vest throughout such four-year interval.”

Amongst different execs, AT&T CEO John Stankey — who was elevated to the highest job final 12 months after Randall Stephenson stepped down — noticed his complete comp for 2020 are available at about $21 million, down 6.5% from the 12 months prior.

Stephenson, who remained govt chairman till he retired in January 2021, took house a pay package deal price $29.15 million final 12 months (versus $32 million in 2019).