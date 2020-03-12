WarnerMedia Chief John Stankey’s Pay Climbed 36% in 2019, to $22.5 Million

John Stankey, head of WarnerMedia and AT&T’s president and chief working officer, noticed his 2019 compensation rise 36%, to a complete of $22.47 million, in accordance to a regulatory submitting.

That included the exec’s base wage of $2.9 million, inventory awards of $9.5 million, $7.6 million in non-equity incentive plan compensation, $2.1 million in the change in pension worth and non-qualified deferred compensation, and $367,000 in different compensation (together with $223,991 in life-insurance premiums).

AT&T chairman and CEO Randall Stephenson’s pay package deal final yr was $32 million, up 10% from $29.1 million in 2018, the corporate disclosed in a proxy submitting Wednesday. In accordance to AT&T, the corporate’s median worker compensation final yr was $98,630, which means Stephenson’s pay package deal is 325 instances that of the common employee. (In 2018, the common S&P 500 CEO made 287 instances what their firm’s median worker acquired, per an AFL-CIO evaluation.)

Stankey, 57, is answerable for AT&T Communications, WarnerMedia and Xandr, the telco’s advert unit. He’s overseeing the corporate’s launch of HBO Max, slated for Could 2020, which will probably be obtainable to over 10 million HBO subscribers on AT&T distribution platforms out of the gate.

Within the submitting, AT&T stated concerning the dedication of Stankey’s pay package deal, “Due to the distinctive pay practices in the media and leisure trade, the advisor [Frederic W. Cook & Co.] created a separate Media Peer Group, comprised of key organizations in the media and leisure trade, in opposition to which to consider Mr. Stankey’s compensation.” That comprised Comcast, Amazon, CBS, AMC Networks, Discovery, Lionsgate and Netflix.

Stankey, who has labored on the telco for greater than three many years, in 2018 was named CEO of WarnerMedia following AT&T’s takeover of Time Warner. In October 2019, he was named president and COO of AT&T overseeing AT&T Communications, WarnerMedia, and Xandr, prompting hypothesis that he was in line to succeed Stephenson. The corporate has stated Stephenson will stay AT&T’s CEO no less than by way of the top of 2020.